Russia facing dilemma over support for new Vuhledar assault or fighting near Bakhmut – British intel

Situation in Ukraine's east-southeast as of 8 March 2023. Map: liveuamap.com
In its latest intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says Russian military planners are likely “facing the dilemma of attempting another Vuhledar assault or supporting intense fighting further north near Bakhmut and Kremina.”
The ministry tweeted:
- “On 4 March 2023, the Russian Ministry of Defence released a video of a rare visit to Ukraine by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu. There is a realistic possibility that this was partially in response to recent footage of the owner of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, visiting his fighters on the front line. Wagner is in a high-profile dispute with the Russian Ministry of Defence and Shoigu is likely sensitive to being compared to Prigozhin.”
- “The only deployed Russian field commander shown in the video was Colonel General Rustam Muradov. It is notable that Muradov is responsible for the Vuhledar sector of Donetsk Oblast, where several assaults have failed in the last three months.”
- “Until recently, the Russian command likely saw a breakthrough at Vuhledar as a key way to achieve an operationally significant breakthrough in Ukraine’s lines. Russian planners are likely facing the dilemma of attempting another Vuhledar assault or supporting intense fighting further north near Bakhmut and Kremina.”
Read also:
- Amid battle of Bakhmut, Commander of Ukraine’s Army meets with top NATO generals
- Russia loses major Vuhledar tank battle to AFU’s ambushes – NYT
- Ukraine’s defense of Bakhmut will degrade Wagner forces – ISW
- Ukraine stabilized northern defensive perimeter of Bakhmut – British intelligence
- Ukraine’s top generals in favor of continuing Bakhmut defense – President’s Office
Tags: Bakhmut, British intelligence, Kreminna, Vuhledar