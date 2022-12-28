Russia will likely prioritize holding the line at Luhansk’s Kreminna – British intel

Situation in the north of Luhansk Oblast in the area of Kreminna as of 28 December 2022. Map: liveuamap.com
In its intelligence update published on 28 December, the British Defense Ministry says that Russia has likely reinforced the Kreminna sector in Luhansk Oblast and will likely prioritize holding the line there.
The ministry tweeted:
- “In recent days, Russia has likely reinforced the Kremina sector of its frontline in Luhansk Oblast, as it comes under continued pressure from Ukrainian operations.”
- “Kremina has been relatively vulnerable since Ukrainian forces advanced through the town of Lyman, to the west, in October.”
- “Russia has constructed extensive new defences in the area and will likely prioritise holding the line here. The area is logistically important for Russia’s Donbas front and it is also a significant town in Luhansk Oblast; the Kremlin claims that the ‘liberation’ of this area is a core justification for the war.”
The Head of the Luhansk Oblast Administration, Serhii Haidai, noted that heavy fighting is ongoing near Kreminna, which is a strategic component in the defense line of the Russian army because when Kreminna falls, their group will be split into two parts. The Russian military command and the Russians who came to work in the city have already left Kreminna, Haidai stated.
