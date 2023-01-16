Ukraine and Russia’s key operational challenge is to generate formations of capable troops to exploit tactical successes – British Intel

In its January 16 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry notes that “both Russia and Ukraine have achieved hard-fought but limited gains” over the month, yet a key operational challenge for both sides “is to generate formations of uncommitted, capable troops which can exploit the tactical successes to create operational breakthroughs.”

The ministry tweeted:

“Over the weekend, intense fighting continued in both the Kremina and Bakhmut sectors of the Donbas front. As of 15 January 2023, Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF) almost certainly maintained positions in Soledar, north of Bakhmut, in the face of continued Wagner Group assaults.”

“Around Kremina, fighting has been characterised by a complex series of local attacks and counter-attacks in wooded country. However, overall, the UAF continue to gradually advance their front line east on the edge of Kremina town.”

“Over the last six weeks, both Russia and Ukraine have achieved hard-fought but limited gains in different sectors. In these circumstances, a key operational challenge for both sides is to generate formations of uncommitted, capable troops which can exploit the tactical successes to create operational breakthroughs.”

Tags: Kreminna, Soledar