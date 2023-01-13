Ukrainian soldier denies Russia has captured Soledar but says about heavy fighting there

Ukrainian soldier Madiar says heavy fighting continues in Soledar, refuting Kremlin claims that the city in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast was captured today. He is operating drones in the city, showing it in the video which was shared by Ukraine’s General Staff.

He said there is “good news from part of the settlements from where Russians wanted to bypass Soledar. The enemy was forced to retreat there, we are filming all this and correct fire on the enemy.

Madiar also called on Ukrainians to stop sharing Russian propaganda, emphasizing that fighting for Soledar continues at the moment he was filming, 14:23 on 13 January. 

As was reported, the Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that they captured Soledar, a small city in Ukraine’s Donbas, on the evening of 12 January.

