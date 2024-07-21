ISW: Russian military regroups forces near Vovchansk for renewed assaults

Multiple sources say Russian forces have made recent advances northeast of Kharkiv City and are preparing to resume offensive operations in northern Kharkiv Oblast.

According to the ISW, geolocated footage published on 18 July shows Russian forces advancing within western Starytsya, northeast of Kharkiv City. Russian military bloggers claim further advances north of Hlyboke, pushing Ukrainian forces back 200 meters. However, these claims remain unconfirmed.

The Ukrainian Kharkiv Group of Forces reports that Russia has formed and transferred additional assault groups to the Hlyboke area.

“Russian forces formed and transferred additional assault groups of the 155th Naval Infantry Brigade and the 18th Motorized Rifle Division near Hlyboke to prepare for the resumption of offensive operations,” the Ukrainian military reported.

Russian forces have also reportedly regrouped elements near Vovchansk. In particular, the Russian 138th Motorized Rifle Brigade, 1008th Motorized Rifle Regiment, and 128th Motorized Rifle Brigade near central and eastern Vovchansk regrouped to resume assault operations, according to the Ukrainian Kharkiv Group of Forces.

Fighting continues north and northeast of Kharkiv City, with Russian milbloggers claiming Ukrainian counterattacks near Starytsya, Hlyboke, and Lyptsi. A Russian source reported a glide bomb strike against a bridge in Vovchansk, though this claim could not be independently verified.

The developments suggest Russia is reinforcing its positions and preparing for renewed offensive action in the oblast.

