Vatican Special Representative Cardinal Parolin comes to Ukraine to meet with Zelenskyy

During his visit, Cardinal Parolin underscores Pope Francis’s ongoing efforts to achieve a just peace for Ukraine amid ongoing conflicts.
byOlena Mukhina
21/07/2024
2 minute read
Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City Pietro Parolin has come to Ukraine with an official visit to grant the Ukrainian shrine, the National Sanctuary of the Immaculate Virgin Mary in Berdychiv, the status of a minor basilica and meet with Ukrainian top officials, reports Vatican News.

Earlier, the Sovereign of Vatican City State, Pope Francis, called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop the war in Ukraine, adding that “a negotiated peace is better than a war without end.”

His claim sparked criticism because he neither urged Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine nor called on the Kremlin to release forcibly deported Ukrainians. Any negotiated peace with Russia would likely lead to the partial or complete legalization of Russia’s control over the parts of Ukraine it has occupied.

The papal legate first visited Lviv on the evening of 19 July, where Parolin met with representatives of the Roman Catholic Church in Ukraine and local authorities. According to the cardinal, after Sunday, 21 July celebrations, he plans to meet with Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“There, of course, I think we will talk about peace and possible prospects for peace,” noted Cardinal Parolin.

The papal envoy also mentioned that this visit is another expression of the attention that the Holy Father continuously gives to Ukraine and his great hopes for peace.

“From the very beginning, the Pope has sought ways to end the war and to achieve what is recently referred to as a just peace,” he said.

Speaking about his expectations from the trip to Ukraine, the Secretary of State of Vatican City said, “The reason for the visit is related to the celebrations at the Marian Sanctuary in Berdychiv.

“It will be a unanimous prayer, lifted to the Mother of God, so that She may finally grant peace to the country that the Holy Father always refers to as ‘martyred,’ ‘martyred Ukraine.’ And, of course, this occasion also allows me to meet with the country’s authorities,” he specified.

