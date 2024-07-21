Ukraine’s Intelligence agency says Russian attempts to copy Ukrainian naval drones likely to fail

Russia cannot use the remnants of Ukrainian naval drones to create similar ones, as the country’s best engineers have been developing them, stated Yevhen Yerin, a representative of the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence, according to UkrInform.

Previously, the Polish Political Science and Security Studies Journal named a Ukrainian combat naval drone, Magura V5, the most effective during Russia’s all-out war. The Magura drones hit 14 Russian ships and destroyed eight of them completely.

The Ukrainian Intelligence agency said the targeted ships include the “Ivan Khurs” Russian reconnaissance ship, the “Sergey Kotov” patrol ship, “Akula” and “Serna” landing vessels, the “Ivanovets” missile ship, the “Caesar Kunikov” large landing ship, and various types of Russian high-speed patrol and landing boats.

“Enemy attempts to use the remnants or other parts of these drones to create its own drones are unlikely to succeed because the engineers who created the drones must be experienced and the best in this field. Work in this direction has been ongoing for years. Our developments prove their effectiveness, and we are among the best. So, it is unlikely that the enemy will be able to replicate anything like this, but they will try,” Yerin said.

He also believes that even if the Russians create their own naval drone, it will be “what Ukrainian specialists made the day before yesterday.”

“Because we are moving forward, developing, and improving our weapons,” Yerin noted, adding, however, that the Russian military should not be underestimated. The topic of drones, including naval ones, is not new, but the current war has demonstrated their decisive significance in conducting combat operations and achieving success. Our drones have shown themselves in the best way,” the Main Directorate of Intelligence representative noted.

Overall, the damage inflicted on Russia by the Ukrainian Intelligence operators with Magura V5 drones is estimated to be over $500 million.