Pentagon reaffirms Ukraine’s right to strike across border, including Russia’s Kursk

During a press briefing in Washington on 22 August 2024, Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh the Pentagon is seeking clarity on Ukraine’s strategic objectives in the Kursk operation while affirming continued support for the country’s defense efforts.

On 6 August, Ukraine started a surprise incursion of Kursk Oblast, capturing multiple settlements and POWs. Ukrainian President Zelenskyy indicated that the goal is to create a buffer zone outside Ukraine. The operation continues to this day.

When asked if the use of US weapons in Kursk violates Washington policies, Singh replied:

“[O]ur policy does allow for Ukraine to conduct counter fires to defend itself from Russian attacks coming over that border region. And that border region does include [Russia’s] Kursk. It does include [Ukraine’s] Sumy, and so they are defending themselves from Russian attacks within that region.”

Despite supporting Ukraine’s actions against Russia, Washington continues to restrict Ukraine from using US-supplied ATACMS missiles for deep strikes inside Russia:

Sabrina Singh emphasized that the Pentagon is still working to understand how the Kursk operation fits into Ukraine’s broader strategic objectives on the battlefield. She noted that the Pentagon is seeking more information on the extent of this buffer zone and how it aligns with Ukraine’s overall strategy. The Pentagon is also trying to ascertain whether Ukraine intends to hold the positions they’ve seized or continue a broader offensive.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is scheduled to engage with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov in the coming days to discuss these matters further, according to SIngh.

She emphasized that the US support for Ukraine remains unwavering, stating,

“We’re still going to have PDA [Presidential Drawdown Authority] packages that come out from this building.”

Related: