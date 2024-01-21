Eng
Russo-Ukrainian war, day 696: EU proposes revamp of $5 billion Ukraine aid fund

EU proposes a $5 billion Ukraine military aid fund which focuses on joint weapon procurement and troops training.
byEuromaidan Press Staff
21/01/2024
2 minute read
Mapping North Korea’s discreet artillery ammo route to Russia. Detailed tracking shows North Korea exported enough ammunition to enable Russia’s fivefold edge in daily artillery use against Ukraine

UK intel: Russia fails to dislodge Ukrainian defenders on Dnipro’s left bank￼. Despite logistical challenges, Ukraine keeps a presence on Dnipro’s left bank, continuing to beat back Russian assaults, as per UK intelligence. Russia has been unsuccessful in efforts to push Ukrainian defenders back.

ISW: Russia conducting information campaign to misrepresent NATO’s Steadfast Defender 2024 exercises. As NATO commences its Steadfast Defender 2024 exercises, Russia has launched an information campaign portraying NATO’s actions as provocative to deflect attention from its own aggression.

Media: Russia modernizes Kh-101 cruise missiles to strike targets in Ukraine more precisely, intelligence says. Russia has upgraded Kh-101 cruise missiles, which are usually launched from Tu-160 and Tu-95MS strategic bombers, on Ukrainian cities, said Main Military Intelligence Directorate Deputy Chief Major General Vadym Skibitskyi in Davos.

Norway allocates over $190 million for defense production boost to help Ukraine. The Norwegian government has allocated over $190 million to increase production capacity in the Norwegian defense industry, mainly for artillery ammunition. Ukraine and Norway itself, as well as its other allies, will be supplied with the planned ammunition.

Bloomberg: EU discusses revamp of €5 billion Ukraine military aid fund. EU proposes a €5 billion Ukraine military aid fund focusing on joint weapon procurement and troops training, moving away from sending weapons from existing stockpiles.

Canada to continue to stand with Ukraine in face of Russia’s invasion, says deputy PM. Ukraine can count on further unwavering support from Canada, said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Russian troops plant mines along Zaporizhzhia NPP perimeter, IAEA reveals. Mines, once removed in November 2023, resurface in the plant’s buffer zone, exacerbating concerns at Europe’s largest nuclear facility.

Ukraine ranks as third largest agricultural supplier to EU. From January to October 2023, Ukraine holds the third position in the volume of agricultural imports to the EU, with a total of €12.843 billion.

Reuters: Ukraine starts to rebuild towns and cities amid Russia’s war. In Ukraine, six settlements are undergoing reconstruction as part of a pilot program funded by the state. Reuters has reported that the initiative aims to advance the necessary skills and experience required for a broader reconstruction endeavor that lies ahead.

Read our earlier daily review here.

As of 20 Jan 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

    • Personnel: 375270 (+750)
    • Tanks: 6171 (+4)
    • APV: 11455 (+10)
    • Artillery systems: 8868 (+14)
    • MLRS: 967 (+1)
    • Anti-aircraft systems: 654
    • Aircraft: 331
    • Helicopters: 324
    • UAV: 6934 (+5)
    • Cruise missiles: 1818
    • Warships/boats: 23
    • Submarines: 1
    • Vehicles and fuel tanks: 11848 (+17)
