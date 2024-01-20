Eng
Ukraine ranks as third largest agricultural supplier to EU

From January to October 2023, Ukraine holds the third position in the volume of agricultural imports to the EU, with a total of €12.843 billion.
byIryna Voichuk
20/01/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian wheat grain harvest
Ukrainian wheat. Illustrative image: sudohodstvo.org
As of October last year, Ukraine’s agricultural exports to EU nations have nearly returned to pre-war 2021 levels, though it continues to be among the top three suppliers to the EU, the European Commission said in its latest report.

Despite the ongoing Russian blockade, Ukraine manages to continue its export of agricultural products through the temporary Black Sea corridor.

The report highlights a notable shift in the pattern of imports from Ukraine. After a peak in the second half of 2022 and early 2023, the monthly import figures for September and October 2023 have almost reverted to 2021 levels, marking a reduction of about 45% compared to the same period in 2022. However, the cumulative import from January to October is still 1% higher than in 2022, an increase of approximately €100 million.

Russia stole nearly 8 million tons of harvest in occupied Ukraine

There has been a significant change in the composition of these imports. The EU has seen a substantial increase in grain (up by €1.2 billion or 39%), sugar (€254 million or 652%), and poultry (€148 million or 50%). Conversely, there has been a decrease in the imports of sunflower and protein crops (down €762 million or 29%) and vegetable oils (€688 million or 29%).

From January to October 2023, Ukraine holds the third position in the volume of agricultural imports to the EU, with a total of €12.843 billion, marking an increase of 371 million euros or 3% compared to the same period in 2022. This positions Ukraine behind only Brazil and the UK.

Additionally, Ukraine has emerged as one of the top three countries in terms of increased consumption of European agricultural exports, alongside the UK and Türkiye. With a 19% increase (€447 million), Ukraine ranks 14th in the overall list for consumption of European agricultural products, reaching the highest level of European agricultural product consumption in the past four years.

The report also notes that the total export of agricultural products from EU countries from January to October 2023 amounted to €190.8 billion, while agricultural imports to the EU from third countries were recorded at €132.8 billion.

