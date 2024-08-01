Eng
Zelenskyy says Russia should be invited to next peace summit

Zelenskyy wants Russia to partake in the upcoming peace summit, calls for China to pressure Moscow to end war, criticizes Western restrictions on weapon use against Russian territory, and expresses concerns about US elections impacting aid to Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
01/08/2024
2 minute read
president ukraine volodymyr zelenskyy during his interview bloomberg july 2024 screenshot youtube/zelenskyy
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his interview with Bloomberg. July 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/Zelenskyy President.
In an interview with French media, conducted on 30 July in Rivne, western Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made several significant statements regarding Ukraine’s peace efforts and ongoing challenges, AFP reported on 31 July.

Referring to “the world,” Zelenskyy announced his acceptance of Russian participation in the next peace summit, stating,

“The majority of the world is saying today that Russia must be represented at the second summit, otherwise we won’t achieve important results.”

In mid-June, Ukraine organized a peace summit in Switzerland with about a hundred countries, primarily allies, excluding Russia. China, a diplomatic heavyweight and close to Moscow, subsequently refused to participate. Ukraine now plans to develop a framework by November for a future summit that will include the Kremlin.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin demands Kyiv cede four partially occupied territories and reject NATO.

The Ukrainian president revealed plans to prepare a peace proposal, addressing key issues such as territorial integrity and sovereignty. However, he noted that the Kremlin’s conditions for talks, including relinquishing occupied territories and renouncing NATO membership, remain unacceptable to Ukraine and the West.

Zelenskyy called on China to exert pressure on Russia to end the war, emphasizing,

“If China wants to, it can force Russia to stop this war.”

He clarified that he doesn’t want China as a mediator, but rather to influence Russia directly.

Weapon use restrictions and US elections

The Ukrainian leader criticized Western allies for restricting the use of supplied weapons against military targets on Russian territory.

“It’s a major challenge, the fact that we can’t use [Western] weapons as we need them to stop the enemy,” Zelenskyy explained.

Zelenskyy noted that only three out of 14 Ukrainian brigades are fully equipped, which has allowed Russian forces to gain territory since the beginning of the year.

He mentioned ongoing efforts to convince allies to allow more flexible use of these weapons, while acknowledging the risk of losing future aid if acting against Western wishes.

Addressing the upcoming US presidential election, Zelenskyy acknowledged potential risks for Ukraine’s support.

Trump’s “peace plan” is a blueprint for Russian victory over Ukraine and West

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue with various political teams in the United States, stating,

“We must have these contacts to discuss what the future could be, if this or that camp wins the election.”

    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
