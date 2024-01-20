Canada to continue to stand with Ukraine in face of Russia’s invasion, says deputy PM

Ukraine can count on further unwavering support from Canada, said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.

“The brave people of Ukraine are fighting for their democracy and freedom – but they are also on the front lines fighting for us all. Canadians will continue to stand with Ukraine in the face of Russia’s illegal invasion,” Freeland wrote on X.

Canada has been a long- supporter of Ukraine as the country continues to fight off Russian aggression. Canada plans to allocate more than $940 billion in aid for Ukraine until 2026, according to the 2023 Fall Economic Statement. The Canadian government will send over $595 million to Ukraine in 2023-2024, $232 million in 2024-2025, and $143 million in 2025-2026.

The statement by the Canadian Deputy prime minister came after a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. Both parties discussed the implementation of mechanisms for using frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine.

“During our meeting, Canada’s Deputy PM and Finance Minister @cafreeland and I focused on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. This is a morally, politically, and legally right thing to do. Steps must be taken collectively and swiftly by the G7 and the EU,” Kuleba said on X.

At the end of April 2022, the US House of Representatives had approved a bill on the confiscation of frozen assets owned by Russian sanctioned entities and individuals. The seized funds had been proposed to be directed towards providing additional military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

In December 2023, the US proposed a plan to its G7 allies to confiscate $300 billion in Russian assets. In its turn, Russia denounced the freeze as a violation of the basic principles of reserve security, and hired international law firms, and commissioned expert views to defend its interests in courts.

