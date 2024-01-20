UK intel: Russia fails to dislodge Ukrainian defenders on Dnipro’s left bank￼

In its January 20 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that despite facing logistical supply difficulties, Ukraine maintains its presence on the Dnipro River’s left bank, continuing to repel Russian attacks.

Ukraine maintains a presence on the Russian-controlled left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in the area of Krynky village, continuing to repel Russian attacks despite facing logistical supply issues, admitted by the Ukrainian military. However, Ukraine persists in holding its positions across the river as Russia tries to eliminate the bridgehead for months.

The ministry wrote:

Ukraine maintains a presence on the left bank of the Dnipro River and has continued to repel Russian attacks despite logistical concerns. On 16 January 2024, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces remarked that logistical supply on the left bank of the Dnipro had faced difficulties.

Russia’s Dnipr Grouping of Forces has been unsuccessful in all its attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders, despite almost certainly having a significant advantage in the balance of forces on this axis. It is highly likely that the poor training and coordination of Russian forces in the area is limiting their offensive capabilities.

Forcing Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the left bank of the Dnipro remains a priority operational objective for Russia. It is highly likely Russia will persist with attacks in the Krynky area in the coming weeks despite growing personnel losses.

