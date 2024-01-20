Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

UK intel: Russia fails to dislodge Ukrainian defenders on Dnipro’s left bank￼

Despite logistical challenges, Ukraine keeps presence on Dnipro’s left bank, continuing to beat back Russian assaults, as per UK intelligence. Russia has been unsuccessful in efforts to push Ukrainian defenders back.
byYuri Zoria
20/01/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian troops crossing the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast. Screenshot from a Reporting From Ukraine video.
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

In its January 20 intelligence update, the British Defense Ministry says that despite facing logistical supply difficulties, Ukraine maintains its presence on the Dnipro River’s left bank, continuing to repel Russian attacks.

Ukraine maintains a presence on the Russian-controlled left (eastern) bank of the Dnipro River in the area of Krynky village, continuing to repel Russian attacks despite facing logistical supply issues, admitted by the Ukrainian military. However, Ukraine persists in holding its positions across the river as Russia tries to eliminate the bridgehead for months.

The ministry wrote:

  • Ukraine maintains a presence on the left bank of the Dnipro River and has continued to repel Russian attacks despite logistical concerns. On 16 January 2024, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s Southern Defence Forces remarked that logistical supply on the left bank of the Dnipro had faced difficulties.
  • Russia’s Dnipr Grouping of Forces has been unsuccessful in all its attempts to dislodge the Ukrainian defenders, despite almost certainly having a significant advantage in the balance of forces on this axis. It is highly likely that the poor training and coordination of Russian forces in the area is limiting their offensive capabilities.
  • Forcing Ukraine to withdraw its forces from the left bank of the Dnipro remains a priority operational objective for Russia. It is highly likely Russia will persist with attacks in the Krynky area in the coming weeks despite growing personnel losses.

UK intel: Russia’s eastern assaults bog down as Ukraine stymies encirclements, maintains bridgehead in south

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts