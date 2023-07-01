Ukraine re-deployed troops on Russian-controlled bank of Dnipro River – British intel

The latest intelligence update from the British Defense Ministry confirms the re-deployment of Ukrainian forces on the eastern Russian-occupied bank of the Dnipro River, leading to increased combat involving Russian troops, and complicated by the effects of flooding after the destruction of the Kakhovka Dam.
The ministry tweeted:
- “Since around 23 June 2023, Ukrainian forces have almost certainly restarted deploying personnel to the east bank of the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast, near the ruined Antonovskiy Bridge.”
- “Fighting intensified on the east bank from 27 June 2023. The defending Russian force includes elements of Russia’s 7th Guards Air Assault Division, part of the Dnipro Group of Forces (DGF).”
- “In recent weeks, Russia has highly likely reallocated elements of DGF defending the bank of the Dnipro to reinforce the Zaporizhzhia sector. Combat around the bridge head is almost certainly complicated by the flooding, destruction and residual mud from the collapse of the Kakhovka Dam on 06 June 2023.”
