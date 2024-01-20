Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

The Latest

Norway allocates over $190 million for defense production boost to help Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
20/01/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian tank frontline war
Ukrainian tank somewhere on the frontline. Credt: General Staff
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

The Norwegian government has allocated over $190 million to increase production capacity in the Norwegian defense industry, mainly for artillery ammunition. Ukraine and Norway itself, as well as its other allies, will be supplied with the planned ammunition.

Previously, the European Union promised Ukraine 1 million artillery shells by March 2024 but has delivered only 300,000 so far.

“The war in Ukraine leads to a spur in demand for ammunition. The government will increase the financial support for the Norwegian defense industry in order to ramp up ammunition production,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated.

According to the official, half of the funding will be allocated to specific projects at the aerospace and defense company Nammo, and another $95 million will be provided to other projects within the Norwegian defense industry.

“Enhancing the capacity in the defense industry is important, both for Ukraine and for our own security. We are now contributing to a significant increase in production capacity at Nammo to meet the needs of Norway, allies, and Ukraine,” said Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

Earlier, the Norwegian defense minister announced Oslo would send two F-16 fighter jets to assist in training Ukrainian pilots on the US-made aircraft in Denmark.

Norway to send F-16 jets, instructors to assist training Ukrainian pilots in Denmark

According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, the F-16 is expected to boost Ukraine’s air force in the ongoing war with Russia and become Ukraine’s primary combat aircraft.

In his speech, Gram said Norway had already sent ten instructors to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots. By sending jets and instructors, Norway joins other nations, including Denmark and the Netherlands, that have pledged support for training Ukrainian pilots.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts