Norway allocates over $190 million for defense production boost to help Ukraine

The Norwegian government has allocated over $190 million to increase production capacity in the Norwegian defense industry, mainly for artillery ammunition. Ukraine and Norway itself, as well as its other allies, will be supplied with the planned ammunition.

Previously, the European Union promised Ukraine 1 million artillery shells by March 2024 but has delivered only 300,000 so far.

“The war in Ukraine leads to a spur in demand for ammunition. The government will increase the financial support for the Norwegian defense industry in order to ramp up ammunition production,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre stated.

According to the official, half of the funding will be allocated to specific projects at the aerospace and defense company Nammo, and another $95 million will be provided to other projects within the Norwegian defense industry.

“Enhancing the capacity in the defense industry is important, both for Ukraine and for our own security. We are now contributing to a significant increase in production capacity at Nammo to meet the needs of Norway, allies, and Ukraine,” said Minister of Defense Bjørn Arild Gram.

Earlier, the Norwegian defense minister announced Oslo would send two F-16 fighter jets to assist in training Ukrainian pilots on the US-made aircraft in Denmark.

According to Ukraine’s Air Forces, the F-16 is expected to boost Ukraine’s air force in the ongoing war with Russia and become Ukraine’s primary combat aircraft.

In his speech, Gram said Norway had already sent ten instructors to Denmark to help train Ukrainian pilots. By sending jets and instructors, Norway joins other nations, including Denmark and the Netherlands, that have pledged support for training Ukrainian pilots.

