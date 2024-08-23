Eng
Centre of National Resistance: Russia exports grain from occupied territory of Ukraine to Iran

Ukrainian grain from occupied territories is being exported to Iran by train and sea, a new report from the Centre of National Resistance reveals.
byMaria Tril
23/08/2024
2 minute read
grain from ukraine
Illustrative photo
The Centre of National Resistance (CNR) reports that Russian occupying forces established a new logistical route for exporting Ukrainian grain from temporarily occupied territories to Iran.

It highlights Russia’s ongoing exploitation of Ukrainian resources in violation of international law since the beginning of the Russian war against Ukraine.

According to the source, agricultural products are transported by train from the Luhansk Oblast to the Caspian Sea and then to Iran.

The report also notes that the Kremlin is dissatisfied with the decline in crop yields in the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson Oblast. However, the Centre of National Resistance attributes this decline to the destruction of the oblast’s irrigation system when Russian occupying forces blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant.

“The Kremlin is not satisfied with the drop in crop yields in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson Oblast, although the reason is that the Russians destroyed the irrigation system of the oblast when they blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant,” according to the report.

CNR reported earlier this month that Russia planned to increase the scale of illegal grain exports from the occupied territories of Ukraine through the ports of Mariupol and Berdiansk.

The report indicates that the Russians plan to increase the amount of agricultural products and other goods exported from the occupied territories. In particular, it refers to scrap metal, which means equipment not yet fully removed from seized Ukrainian metallurgical enterprises.

The center reported that since the beginning of the year and until July, the Russian forces organized more than 15 such “flights” with Ukrainian grain from the occupied territories of Ukraine to Russia from the port of Mariupol.

