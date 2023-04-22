Grain crisis: Ukraine and Bulgaria agree to unblock, unload trucks at the border

Ukraine and Bulgaria agree to unblock and unload agriproducts trucks at the border, an illustrative image/ Source: zn.ua

Amid the grain crisis, Ukrainian Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi and Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Yavor Gechev have reached an agreement to unblock and unload trucks carrying agricultural products at the border, as reported by European Pravda, referencing the communique by the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine on Saturday.

“The parties discussed the current situation and agreed to await the European Commission’s decision before continuing negotiations. The ministers also agreed to unblock and unload the trucks at the border,” said the ministry’s communique.

The ministry did not further elaborate on the agreement’s specifics.

Previously, on 19 April, Bulgaria announced a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine, except for transit goods.

Sofia stated that it anticipates a solution in which Ukrainian goods will not oversaturate the domestic market. At the same time, there should be a guarantee that Ukrainian goods will be exported to other countries.

The upcoming Sunday will mark the resumption of negotiations between the agriculture ministers of Poland, Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary, all of which have suffered from excessive imports of agricultural products from Ukraine, and Vice-President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: Bulgaria, grain crisis, Ukrainian exports, Ukrainian grain