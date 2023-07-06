Zelenskyy meets with Denkov, Radev in Bulgaria

The image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev on 6 July, in Sofia. Source: president.gov.ua

On 6 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev and the Prime Minister, Nikolai Denkov, in Sofia.

Russia must withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine and should be held accountable for crimes it has committed, said Denkov during a press conference with the Ukrainian leader, according to UkrInform.

“Bulgaria consistently supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine because we believe that an independent and sovereign Ukraine is key to Euro-Atlantic security in this region. Russia must withdraw from Ukraine’s territory within its internationally recognized borders without any conditions and should be held accountable for crimes it has committed,” said Denkov.

During the meeting with Rumen Radev, Zelenskyy thanked Bulgaria for an invitation to visit the country and assistance Bulgaria has provided to Ukrainian refugees. According to the president of Ukraine, since the beginning of the Russian war, Bulgaria has sheltered over 140,000 Ukrainian civilians. Both leaders discussed security issues, opportunities in the Black Sea region, a declaration of support for Ukraine’s accession to NATO, and cooperation in the energy industry.

The leader of the Ukrainian state highlighted the importance of preventing Russia from committing a terrorist act at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that could lead to catastrophic consequences for the entire continent.

“The occupation of a nuclear power plant is not just a conflict – it is an open war,” stressed Zelenskyy.

Tags: Bulgaria