Bulgaria promises aid to Moldova after Russian gas supply halt

Bulgaria has confirmed its readiness to provide Moldova with gas supply assistance following the anticipated termination of Russian gas deliveries from 1 January 2025, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov announced.
Speaking at a press conference on 30 December, Malinov said he had discussions with his Moldovan counterpart following Gazprom’s announcement.
“We are in constant communication with Moldova’s energy minister. They count on us, and we are ready to support them with secured access to both liquefied natural gas and through the public supplier Bulgargaz whenever they request this assistance,” Malinov said.
The Minister noted that approximately a month ago, Moldova and Bulgaria signed a memorandum on crisis response cooperation in the energy sector.
