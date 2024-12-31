Eng
Bulgaria promises aid to Moldova after Russian gas supply halt

The energy minister stated that Sofia is ready to provide Moldova with access to both LNG and pipeline gas.
byYuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov at a press conference on 30 December 2024. Screenshot: Youtube/Dvevnik.bg
Bulgaria has confirmed its readiness to provide Moldova with gas supply assistance following the anticipated termination of Russian gas deliveries from 1 January 2025, Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov announced.

For many years, Russia used its gas prices and supplies as a mean of political leverage. Gazprom will stop supplying gas to Moldova on January 1 over disputed debt, which Moldova’s Prime Minister denies. In the wake of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Bulgaria diversified its gas sources and supply routes, reducing dependence on Russian gas.

Speaking at a press conference on 30 December, Malinov said he had discussions with his Moldovan counterpart following Gazprom’s announcement.

“We are in constant communication with Moldova’s energy minister. They count on us, and we are ready to support them with secured access to both liquefied natural gas and through the public supplier Bulgargaz whenever they request this assistance,” Malinov said.

The Minister noted that approximately a month ago, Moldova and Bulgaria signed a memorandum on crisis response cooperation in the energy sector.

Earlier this month, Moldova’s parliament approved a 60-day national state of emergency beginning 16 December, in anticipation of a potential cutoff of Russian gas supplies from 1 January.

Moldova receives Russian natural gas via Ukraine, which has said it will not extend its transit contract with Russian gas giant Gazprom.

