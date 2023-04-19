Bulgaria introduces ban on food imports from Ukraine, with the exception of transit goods

Bulgaria’s caretaker Prime Minister, Gylyb Donev, announced at the beginning of a government meeting that a temporary ban on food imports from Ukraine would be introduced, except for transit goods. Donev said that over the past year, despite intentions to the contrary, a significant amount of food products had remained in the country and disrupted food supply chains. “If this trend continues or worsens, the consequences for Bulgarian businesses could be extremely serious. We stand in solidarity with Ukraine, but the bankruptcy of Bulgarian farmers does not help Ukraine,” he said.

Polish government bans import of Ukrainian agricultural products

