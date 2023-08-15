Latvia could begin Ukrainian grain exports in fall 2023 – Delfi

Latvia could begin transporting Ukrainian grain in fall 2023, said the chairman of Latvian Railways’ board, Rinalds Plavnieks, according to Delfi.

He mentioned that previously he had doubts over the possibility of transporting Ukrainian grain by railway through Latvia.

“Before this summer, I was absolutely skeptical about this possibility and believed that on an industrial scale, it was impossible,” noted Plavnieks, adding that grain transportation required two transshipments.

However, he said logistics and transshipment technological capabilities developed to such an extent that the transportation process could become much more efficient.

“We see that around 500,000 to a million tons a year could be transported via this transit corridor,” Plavnieks added.

On 17 July, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced Russia’s suspension of the Black Sea grain agreement, signed in the summer of 2022 to unblock the export of Ukrainian grain.

Two days after the announcement, Russia launched the most massive-yet attack on Odesa using Kh-22 and Oniks cruise missiles which targeted a grain and oil terminal.