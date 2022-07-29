Syrian ship carrying stolen Ukrainian barley from occupied territories entered the port of Lebanon

On July 27, a Syrian ship, loaded in occupied Feodosia entered the Lebanese port of Tripoli. On the next day, on 28 July, Ambassador of Ukraine Ihor Ostash urged President of Lebanon Michel Aoun to take measures and clarify the circumstances of its stay in the seaport of Tripoli, the Embassy of Ukraine informed.

