Ukrainian exports by its sea corridor reach 22 million tons of cargo despite Russian infrastructure attacks

Ukraine’s infrastructure minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, announced on Sunday that the country has exported 22 million tons of cargo through the Black Sea grain export corridor despite continued Russian attacks on port infrastructure. The corridor was established by Ukrainian armed forces in the summer of 2023 through multiple attacks on the Russian Black Sea fleet.

Over 700 vessels have transited the corridor since last summer, allowing Ukraine to resume vital grain exports from its Black Sea ports. Russia’s invasion had blocked maritime trade routes, worsening the global food crisis.

“The result can be higher in case of modernization and development of ports and infrastructure including auto and railways,” Kubrakov tweeted. “We do all possible for this despite systematic air attacks.“

He said another overnight attack on 11 February attempted to damage grain loading infrastructure, but loading operations continued.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest producers of grains and oilseeds. The successful export corridor has been a lifeline for its battered economy. Analysts estimate up to $10 billion worth of grains are awaiting export as Russia tries to block shipments.

The sea export is especially important due to the blockade of the western Ukrainian border by Polish farmers, who oppose Ukrainian tariff-free food imports amid Ukraine’s continuous integration into the EU market.

