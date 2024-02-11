Russia launches massive drone attack across Ukraine. 40 out of 45 drones shot down

In the early hours of 11 February 2024, Russian troops launched an attack with 45 Shahed drones from areas near Balaklava and Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea. Ukraine’s Air Force reported that 40 of the drones were shot down. The drones targeted areas across 9 Ukrainian regions. Ukraine repelled the attack with mobile fire groups of air defense, air defense systems, and electronic warfare.

The attack comes amid reports about Ukraine’s air defense missile stock ending without US replenishment.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties or damage in Kyiv. Drones approached the capital from the west, but air defense shot down all of them.

In Mykolayiv Oblast, the air alert lasted for over 5 hours. The drones prioritized coastal infrastructure and agro-industrial facilities. One strike sparked fires at an infrastructure site near Mykolaiv and damaged surrounding residential buildings, private vehicles, and a gas pipeline. Officials reported that one person was injured.

As was reported, the previous Russian drone attack on Kharkiv on 10 February 2024 killed a family of five, including three children, who burned alive in their home.

