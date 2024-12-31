Ukraine maintains power grid integrity despite Russian attacks in 2024, PM says

On 31 December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine has preserved its energy system integrity despite numerous Russian attacks throughout 2024, Interfax-Ukraine reports.
Sjmyhal said during a government meeting:
“Despite dozens of Russian attacks on our energy infrastructure, we have withstood and maintained system integrity. We have launched a large-scale recovery campaign. We have attracted over EUR1 billion in contributions from partners to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund. We are using these funds to purchase equipment and restore light and heat to people’s homes.“
The Prime Minister reported that Ukraine expanded its electricity import capacity from Europe from 1.7 to 2.1 GW in 2024, helping to balance the energy system.
“We have introduced an energy support package for citizens and businesses. This includes interest-free loans for individuals, loans for housing cooperatives and associations, for small and medium enterprises, and preferential loans for large businesses. We are building decentralized energy infrastructure as an important part of the post-war energy system,” Shmyhal emphasized.
