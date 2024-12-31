Eng
Ukraine maintains power grid integrity despite Russian attacks in 2024, PM says

Kyiv “attracted over 1 billion euros in contributions from partners to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund” to restore the power facilities.
by Yuri Zoria
31/12/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine maintains power grid integrity despite Russian attacks in 2024, PM says

On 31 December, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine has preserved its energy system integrity despite numerous Russian attacks throughout 2024, Interfax-Ukraine reports.

Russia continues its deliberate daily air attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure. Since October 2022, it has systematically targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with extensive missile and drone assaults, aiming to disrupt civilian life, particularly during the winter months.

Sjmyhal said during a government meeting:

Despite dozens of Russian attacks on our energy infrastructure, we have withstood and maintained system integrity. We have launched a large-scale recovery campaign. We have attracted over EUR1 billion in contributions from partners to the Ukrainian Energy Support Fund. We are using these funds to purchase equipment and restore light and heat to people’s homes.

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund, established in coordination with the European Commission and Ukraine’s Ministry of Energy, aims to mitigate the effects of Russian attacks on critical energy infrastructure. The Fund serves as a channel for governments, international financial institutions, organizations, and corporate donors to contribute financial support for repairing damages and maintaining the functionality of Ukraine’s energy sector.

The Prime Minister reported that Ukraine expanded its electricity import capacity from Europe from 1.7 to 2.1 GW in 2024, helping to balance the energy system.

We have introduced an energy support package for citizens and businesses. This includes interest-free loans for individuals, loans for housing cooperatives and associations, for small and medium enterprises, and preferential loans for large businesses. We are building decentralized energy infrastructure as an important part of the post-war energy system,” Shmyhal emphasized.

