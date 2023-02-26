Lithuanians collected EUR 14 million to purchase radars for Ukraine

During the campaign “Radarom!” which lasted from January 30 to February 24, 2023, Lithuanians collected EUR 14 million.
The funds raised during the campaign were used to purchase multifunctional tactical radars. These radars are needed to monitor the airspace around strategically important objects in Ukraine. Protecting crucial infrastructure, such as power plants, water towers, etc., helps prevent disruptions to the lives of Ukrainians while the war continues.
The campaign was launched by Lithuanian National Radio and Television (LRT) together with the organizations “Blue/Yellow“, “Laisvės TV“, “1K fondas“ and “Stiprūs kartu“ (“Strong Together”).
