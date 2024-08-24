Ukraine successfully negotiated the release of 115 prisoners of war (POWs) from Russian captivity, coinciding with the country’s Independence Day celebrations.

Over 95% of Ukrainian POWs held in Russia have been subjected to torture, according to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine. This constitutes a war crime. The report contrasts this with the treatment of Russian POWs in Ukraine, who receive conditions complying with humanitarian law.

This marks the 55th prisoner exchange since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, according to the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

The group of freed captives consists entirely of conscript servicemen, many of whom were captured during the initial months of the war.

Among those released are 82 defenders of Mariupol, with half having participated in the defense of the Azovstal steel plant.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy highlighted the diverse backgrounds of the returnees, stating that these are warriors of the National Guard, Armed Forces, Navy, and State Border Service.

The release also includes six National Guard members from the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant garrison and servicemen who defended various oblasts including Kyiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Luhansk.

“Thank you to every unit that replenishes our exchange fund. This brings us closer to freeing our military and our civilians from Russian captivity,” Zelenskyy wrote.

Ukrainian forces captured thousands of Russian soldiers during their Kursk operation, with a focus on returning seriously wounded and long-term captives, while Russia is prioritizing conscripts.

The Ukrainian authorities reported that many of the freed servicemen are facing health issues due to injuries sustained during combat and alleged mistreatment in captivity. They will receive necessary treatment, psychological assistance, and financial support to aid their reintegration into society.

The United Arab Emirates played a crucial role in facilitating this exchange, acting as mediators. Both the Coordination Headquarters and President Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the UAE’s assistance in organizing the prisoner swap.

Earlier, Reuters reported on the preparations for this exchange, citing an anonymous Emirati official.

This marks the first such swap since Ukraine’s recent Kursk offensive in Russia and the seventh exchange mediated by the UAE since the war began in February 2022.

The UAE, which maintained relations with both Moscow and Kyiv despite being a US security partner, facilitated the release of 1,788 prisoners to date.

Related: