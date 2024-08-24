Eng
UK Intel: Despite alleged willingness for negotiations, Russia retains maximalist objectives against Ukraine

Despite alleged willingness for negotiations, the intelligence agency of the United Kingdom sees several Russian statesmen holding maximalist objectives vis-à-vis the war against Ukraine.
byBenjamin Looijen
24/08/2024
2 minute read
Victory Parade in Moscow, illustrative image. Photo via Wikimedia.
The British Ministry of Defense sees evidence that, despite statements from top Russian officials about alleged readiness for negotiations, a number of Russian officials continue stating maximalist aims against Ukraine.

As reported by the Defense Intelligence, the British military intelligence agency of the United Kingdom, many individuals within the Russian state retain maximalist objectives for the war. Among these objectives, the agency notes, are the destruction of Ukrainian culture, identity and statehood.

The intelligence agency remarks that ”this is despite the alleged Russian willingness to negotiate, as repeated by presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on 1 July 2024.”

The British intelligence agency takes as an example Dmitry Rogozin, the so-called Russian senator for the temporarily Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and former Deputy Prime Minister. Rogozin boasted of having burnt Ukrainian books and called for all ”Ukrainianess” to be ”burnt at the root.”

In addition, Rogozin also commented that ”any truce is certain death for our children.”

The agency emphasizes that these comments are the latest in a long line of Ukrainophobic sentiments by senior Russian officials that undermine and threaten Ukrainian identity and culture.

UK’s intelligence agency also recalled an earlier example concerning Putin in 2017, when he stated that not many countries have sovereignty and Russia is committed to ”the extirpation of that of Ukraine.”

