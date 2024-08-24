Lithuania to provide Ukraine short-range air defense systems and 5,000 drones before winter

Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonīte has announced a new military aid package with air defense systems and other equipment to be delivered to Ukraine by early September.

As reported by European Pravda, the Lithuanian PM said this at a press conference in Kyiv with the presidents of Ukraine and Poland, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda.

“At our meeting today, I informed President Zelenskyy that the newest package of military assistance from Lithuania will arrive in Ukraine by early September,” the Lithuanian PM said.

”It will include short-range air defense systems, missiles, anti-missile and other equipment, weapons and ammunition,” the Lithuanian prime minister said.

In addition, she noted that Lithuania has allocated 35 million euros for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine. Furthermore, Šimonite said that “by the end of the fall, we hope to be able to transfer more than 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones as well.”

Tailor-made drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Earlier in August, Lithuanian-made combat drones were tested in frontline conditions near Kyiv. These tests were organized so that Ukraine could choose the products that best meet the needs of the Ukrainian military.

Five Lithuanian manufacturers of combat drones have successfully completed the tests and will be invited to submit final proposals and sign contracts for the production of drones.

The plan is to provide Ukraine with drones made by Lithuanian manufacturers worth 5 million euros, as well as to purchase the same equipment for the Lithuanian Armed Forces.

Related: