Foreign donors pledge almost a quarter billion dollars to Ukraine for demining

Ukraine will get more than $244 million for humanitarian demining, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

The funds will be allocated by foreign donors, including the government of the United States, the European Union, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea, as well as the Howard Buffett Foundation.

In addition, Ukraine will be provided with the demining equipment from foreign partners by the end of 2023. The equipment will include the following:

Ten demining systems from the Croatian company DOK-ING

ten demining systems from Global Clearance Solutions

nearly 200 pyrotechnic machines

over 600 metal detectors

50 demolition machines

individual demining kits, explosive protective suits, quadcopters, and robotic systems for ammunition disposal.

The Croatian company DOK-ING and the Danish company Hydrema agreed to start production of their demining equipment in Ukraine, according to Yulia Svyrydenko.

