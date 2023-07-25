Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Foreign donors pledge almost a quarter billion dollars to Ukraine for demining

bySerge Havrylets
25/07/2023
1 minute read
warning signs landmines kyiv oblast brovary
A sign warns of landmines, October 2022. Photo by Kris Parker
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0



Ukraine will get more than $244 million for humanitarian demining, Ukraine’s Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko announced.

The funds will be allocated by foreign donors, including the government of the United States, the European Union, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Denmark, Canada, Austria, Switzerland, and South Korea, as well as the Howard Buffett Foundation.

“Supernatural” Star Misha Collins, Zelenskyy discuss mine clearance in Ukraine

In addition, Ukraine will be provided with the demining equipment from foreign partners by the end of 2023. The equipment will include the following:

  • Ten demining systems from the Croatian company DOK-ING
  • ten demining systems from Global Clearance Solutions
  • nearly 200 pyrotechnic machines
  • over 600 metal detectors
  • 50 demolition machines
  • individual demining kits, explosive protective suits, quadcopters, and robotic systems for ammunition disposal.

The Croatian company DOK-ING and the Danish company Hydrema agreed to start production of their demining equipment in Ukraine, according to Yulia Svyrydenko.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts