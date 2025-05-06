Russian authorities cancel Victory Day parade in occupied Sevastopol citing security concerns

The occupation authorities in Sevastopol have canceled the 9 May parade commemorating Victory Day due to security concerns, Mikhail Razvozhaev, the Russian-appointed governor of Sevastopol, said on 5 May 5.

Russia occupied Sevastopol in the context of the broader occupation of Crimea starting on 20 February 2014. This cancellation continues a trend of recent years where similar events in occupied territories have been limited or canceled citing “security considerations.”

Razvozhaev claimed that the decision has been agreed with the Russian Ministry of Defense. The “Immortal Regiment” action reportedly will be held online instead of as a public gathering.

Russian President Vladimir Putin still plans to hold a Victory Day parade in Moscow on 9 May, commemorating victory in World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed foreign leaders considering attending the Moscow event on 3 May, stating that Ukraine “does not bear responsibility for what happens on the territory of the Russian Federation.”

“They provide you security, and therefore we will not give any guarantees. Because we do not know what Russia will do on these dates,” Zelenskyy said.

He warned that Russia might conduct “various steps: both arson and explosions and so on, and then blame us.”

On 28 April, Putin announced a “ceasefire” and “cessation of hostilities” for the 80th anniversary of victory in World War II, effective from midnight on 8 May until 11 May.

Zelenskyy responded that “there is no reason to wait until 8 May” to implement a ceasefire. He later added that three days are insufficient for planning how to end the war, stating Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire from any date proposed by the United States.

Putin announced an Easter truce in April 2025. Many world leaders called that earlier truce a media stunt aimed at Trump. Ukraine reportedly accused Russia of breaking its Easter ceasefire almost 3,000 times within just 30 hours.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called Putin’s three-day ceasefire proposal the beginning of direct negotiations with Ukraine, but without preconditions. Lavrov expressed skepticism about declaring a longer ceasefire.

In Crimea, Russian-appointed head Sergei Aksyonov also canceled parades and mass events for Victory Day, citing “security considerations.”

Political analysts such as Yevgenia Goryunova point to ideological reasons behind these cancellations. The lack of military success and significant losses at the front undermine the traditional victory cult, making parades impractical.

