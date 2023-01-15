Germany supplied four mine-clearing tanks to Ukraine

The Keiler mine clearing vehicle. File photo: Bundeswehr



The German government has handed over four mine-clearing tanks, Militarnyi reports. The German Government’s website says that Ukraine has received four mobile and protected mine-clearing systems not specifying the exact type of armored vehicles, but calling the vehicles Minenräumpanzer, “mine clearing tanks”.

Militarnyi notes that the Bundeswehr has Minenräumpanzer Keiler mine-clearing tanks, and suggests that Ukraine might have received these Keiler demining vehicles based on the modified chassis of an M48 tank, which had adopted a set of modern components.

