Russia uses remote mine-laying systems in Kryvyi Rih direction – Mayor

Russia's ISDM Zemledeliye minelaying system launcher was unveiled at the Victory Day military parade in June 2020. Photo: Vitaly Kuzmin, via armyrecognition.com

 

In the Kryvyi Rih direction, the Russian military is using remote mine-laying systems and uncontrolled mine barriers in the territories of settlements already liberated by the Ukrainian army. Oleksandr Vilkul, the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, announced this at a briefing.

“This poses a mortal danger and a threat to the civilian population. In half a year, specialists of the State Emergency Service, together with military sappers, have already neutralized more than 3,600 munitions and landmines. However, based on international experience and the size of the front in our direction, the demining of this territory may last several years,” he said.

Russia has been widely using banned anti-personnel mines in Ukraine.

The Russian Zemledelie-I mine-laying rocket launcher by Russia first appeared during the annual Russian military exercises in 2021, according to the Landmine Monitor 2021 report. This system scatters POM-3 mines across areas from 5 to 15 kilometers away.  In March 2022, Russia used these systems in Kharkiv Oblast:

