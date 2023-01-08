Ukraine becomes world’s largest minefield due to Russian aggression – Ukraine’s PM

The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, a screenshot from video, 6 January 2023/ Source: Facebook, Denys Shmyhal

Ukrainska Pravda reports, referencing the interview of Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal with the South Korean Yonhap News Agency, that Russia has made the world’s largest minefield in Ukraine.

Therefore, Russian aggression has left Ukraine with a 250,000 km² minefield, according to the Prime Minister.

“It is currently the world’s largest minefield. It not only complicates people’s movements but also causes serious disruptions in agriculture, which is one of our main economic sectors,” said Shmyhal.

The South Korean agency notes that 250,000 km² is not only larger than the entire Korean Peninsula (approximately 221,000 km²) but also Laos, Romania (each with an area of approximately 238,000 km²), and the UK (about 244,000 km²).

In response to concerns that the war is dragging on, Shmyhal emphasized the importance of maintaining sanctions against Russia and providing assistance to Ukraine.

“We are making every effort to end the war as quickly as possible. To accomplish this, the international community must strictly enforce and tighten sanctions on Russia,” the Prime Minister said. “We do not know when the war will end, but rest assured, we will recover all our land,” Shmyhal stated.

The Prime Minister did not disclose the territories Ukraine intends to retake or its detailed strategy. However, he did state unequivocally that the country would not rush counteroffensive operations at the expense of human lives.

“Unlike Russia, we are developing a strategy to protect people first and foremost,” Shmyhal said. “Since the beginning of the war, we have returned 54% of the territory seized by Russia. We will also continue to return the occupied lands this winter or at any time,” emphasized the Prime Minister.

Read also:

Tags: assistance to Ukraine, counteroffensive, Russian aggression, Sanctions against Russia, Ukriane minefield