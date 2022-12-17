Shmyhal calls for a quick response to Russian attacks on Ukraine

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has called for measures against Russia after its latest attacks on civilian infrastructure on 16 December.

“Today, Russian terrorists have shelled our energy infrastructure for the ninth time. We consider this terrorist activity of the Russian leadership as another attempt to commit genocide against the Ukrainian people.

They kill our women and children, destroy civilian infrastructure, and shell houses, roads, and power grids. They have set a goal to leave Ukrainians without light, water, and heat. The world should definitely respond to these actions of Russia with quick and decisive steps,” he stressed.

