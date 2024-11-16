Eng
Esp

byMaria Tril
16/11/2024
1 minute read
RPG-7 grenade launchers.
RPG-7 grenade launchers. Credit: STV GROUP
Czech company provides Ukraine with over $ 800 thousand for anti-tank grenade launchers

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports that Czech company STV GROUP has provided Ukraine with €765,000 ($806,664) to procure RPG-7 anti-tank grenade launchers for Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

The RPG-7 is a portable, shoulder-fired rocket launcher that fires rocket-propelled grenades, known for its effectiveness against armored vehicles and its relatively simple operation.

It has been crucial for Ukrainian forces as an affordable and readily available weapon for engaging Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers, particularly in close-combat urban environments where its portability and ease of use make it valuable for infantry units.

The check-handover ceremony took place at the Ukrainian Embassy in the Czech Republic.

On 16 November, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that “RPG-7 has proven its high effectiveness in combat conditions.”

“I am convinced these grenade launchers in the hands of our heroic military will play a significant role in defense against the aggressor and protection of human lives,” Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych said at the ceremony said.

The ambassador said in early October that Ukraine had already received over one-third of the 500,000 ammunition units set to be delivered under the Czech initiative by year’s end.

