Russian drone debris damage Kyiv high-rise as air defenses counter drone swarm in 11 oblasts

In an overnight assault that began at 20:30 on 15 November, Russian forces launched a complex attack on multiple Ukrainian oblasts.

The constant threat of nighttime attacks creates fear and exhaustion among the Ukrainian population, potentially weakening morale and resistance. Russia also often targets critical infrastructure, including power plants and communication networks to disrupt daily life and weaken Ukraine’s ability to defend itself.

The operation included 83 Shahed-type drones and an S-300 surface-to-air guided missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Kyiv’s air defense systems were engaged for nearly three hours as Russian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) approached the capital.

The Kyiv City military administration reports that falling debris from intercepted drones damaged balconies and windows of a multi-story residential building in the Obolon district. No casualties were reported in the incident.

As of 08:30, the downing of 53 enemy UAVs has been confirmed, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

Successful interceptions occurred across eleven oblasts, including Cherkasy, Odesa, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Khmelnytskyi.

The drones were launched from multiple Russian locations, including Kursk, Orel, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

An additional 30 UAVs were reported to have been “locationally lost” across various oblasts of Ukraine due to defensive countermeasures.

On the night of 14-15 November, Russian forces launched a combined missile and drone attack on Odesa Oblast, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old woman and injuries to ten others, including a nine-year-old boy.

