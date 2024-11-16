Eng
Ukraine to remain secondary issue under Trump’s “America-first policy,” says British military analyst

The greatest threat is that the US may return to a policy of isolationism as it did during World War II.
byOlena Mukhina
16/11/2024
2 minute read
Ukraine's battle crucial for dismantling global “axis of evil,” defense expert claims
US presidential candidate Donald Trump. Photo: Donald Trump via Facebook
Glen Grant, a retired British Army Lieutenant Colonel and military expert, told Espresso that Ukraine would remain a secondary issue under Donald Trump’s leadership due to his “America-first” policy, as it was during Joe Biden’s presidency.

During his election campaign, Trump has pledged to prioritize US domestic interests and swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, potentially at the expense of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. This approach has raised concerns among allies about the future of US support for Ukraine and the potential for a peace deal that could favor Russian interests. However, Trump’s unpredictability and deal-making approach leaves uncertainty about the exact implementation of his Ukraine policy.

“Trump has more important priorities in America itself – money, power, his agenda to become ‘a lifelong leader of America.’ He has already stated that there will be no other elections in the US,” Grant said.

According to the colonel, any changes in the US will affect Ukraine, while Americans will focus on domestic issues and won’t want to spend money on other countries. In the expert’s opinion, the biggest threat is that the US may return to the policy of isolationism as it was during World War II. Then, attention was focused exclusively on domestic affairs, except for China.

“Certainly, such an approach will have consequences not only for the US but also for Europe and all allies that America might need in case of a war with China if such a war becomes inevitable,” Grant said.

The colonel believes China is likely preparing for war, as it supports Russia, doesn’t restrain North Korea in its aid for Moscow, and doesn’t stop Iran, which is acting in the same direction, supplying Shahed drones.

“Therefore, I believe that we are in for difficult times. As for Trump, I think many of his plans and dreams will be shattered in the coming months due to unpredictable circumstances. They will eventually prevail and force his government to face the reality, not just the limited truth of American politics,” the colonel concluded.

Earlier, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported that China delivered weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine for the first time, prompting the EU to consider imposing sanctions.

EU considers sanctions as evidence grows of Chinese arms deliveries to Russia

