EU representative warns “Putin won’t stop until stopped” as bloc hits Russia with new sanctions

The EU’s 15th sanctions package expands to target Chinese drone manufacturers and North Korea, marking the first time Brussels has sanctioned Chinese firms for supporting Moscow’s war effort.
byOlena Mukhina
17/12/2024
2 minute read
The EU and Ukraine flags in front of the Building of the European Parliament. Photo: europarl.europa.eu
The EU continues to provide significant assistance to Ukraine, but the current situation on the battlefield demands even stronger support, stated EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas, according to Ukrinform.

The EU is set to enhance its support for Ukraine in 2025, allocating €1.5 billion monthly to Ukraine, funded by frozen Russian assets. The EU’s military assistance has already reached €45.5 billion, including substantial contributions under the European Peace Facility

Speaking in Brussels on 16 December at a press conference following the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting, Kallas emphasized that the EU must supply Ukraine with everything necessary to secure victory against Russian aggression.

“We need to provide more support. Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha made it clear that Ukraine urgently requires more ammunition, stronger air defense systems, and greater support for its defense industry. We must give Ukraine everything it needs to win this war,” Kallas said.

On the same day, the EU approved its 15th package of sanctions aimed at further restricting Russia’s capacity to wage war. The sanctions target Russia’s “shadow fleet”, officials from North Korea, and, for the first time, Chinese companies producing drones for Moscow.

“At the same time, Ukraine needs our immediate support on the battlefield. The stronger Ukraine is on the battlefield, the stronger its position will be at the negotiating table,” Kallas added.

She stressed that the EU must not only maintain the current situation but also shift the balance in Kyiv’s favor.

“Putin will not stop until he is stopped. The collapse of the Assad regime shows that Russia is weakening,” Kallas noted.

Additionally, the EU official underscored the need for continued military support, highlighting that by the end of winter, the bloc will assist Ukraine in training 75,000 soldiers.

Kallas: EU to train 75,000 Ukrainian troops by end of winter

