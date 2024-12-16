Kallas: EU to train 75,000 Ukrainian troops by end of winter

Eng
byMaria Tril
16/12/2024
2 minute read
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The European Union will train 75,000 Ukrainian service members through its EUMAM training mission by the end of February 2025, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas announced on 16 December.

The training is part of the EU Military Assistance Mission in support of Ukraine (EUMAM Ukraine) was established on 17 October 2022 with an initial two-year mandate and is funded through the European Peace Facility. At the German facility, recruits ranging from young men to those in their 40s and 50s undergo intensive six-week courses covering trench and urban warfare.

The program aimed to train 60,000 Ukrainian troops by the end of 2024. As of November 2024, approximately 63,000 Ukrainian soldiers – equivalent to the staffing of ten brigades – have completed various training programs in EU countries under EUMAM.

In December alone, the EU provided Ukraine with 4.2 billion euros ($4.4 bn) in budget support, and starting January, the EU will provide 1.5 billion ($1.6 bn) monthly, according to Kallas.

“We all heard him clearly and unambiguously (referring to the speech of the Ukraine’s Foreign Minister): Ukraine needs more ammunition, strengthened air defense, and greater support for its defense industry. And we must give Ukraine what it needs to win the war,” Kallas said.

The continuation of Ukrainian military training assistance is included in a separate security agreement Ukraine signed with the EU in June 2024.

European Union is not the only organisation that prepares Ukrainian soldiers to fight against Russian aggression.The US has trained about 18,000 Ukrainian soldiers, primarily in Germany, with additional training planned. This includes specialized instruction on various military equipment such as the HIMARS system and F-16 fighter jets.

United Kingdom has trained approximately 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 17 months, focusing on basic soldiering skills as well as specialized military tactics.

France alone has trained around 7,000 Ukrainians this year through a European Union military assistance mission, with expectations to reach 35,000 by year-end. Training takes place at various locations including Polish bases and French military facilities.

