Ukrainian soldiers receive EOD training in Britain under Operation Interflex

Ukrainian soldiers are receiving specialized training in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) in the United Kingdom as part of the multinational Operation Interflex, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on 24 November.

Operation Interflex, launched by the UK in July 2022 as a successor to Operation Orbital, provides comprehensive training for various branches of the Ukrainian Armed Forces amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. This includes infantry, armored units, artillery, engineers, medical personnel, marines, and pilots. The program, conducted in the UK with international support, aims to enhance combat readiness and operational effectiveness across multiple domains. By September 2024, more than 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers have completed training under Operation Interflex.

The UK-led initiative involves British instructors teaching Ukrainian military personnel how to disable landmines, munitions, and other explosive devices, according to the General Staff’s update.

The HALO Trust, a non-governmental organization specializing in post-conflict landmine clearance, estimates that up to two million landmines may have been laid in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. These explosive devices have resulted in numerous casualties among both military personnel and civilians, the organization reports.

https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1860682050728063235/

The training program, which has been operational since July 2022, includes participation from twelve other NATO allies and partner countries. According to the General Staff, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Sweden, and Kosovo provide trainers for the operation.

In the course of the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Russian forces might have contaminated some 30% of Ukraine’s territory, or about 174,000 square kilometers – an area larger than Greece, with mines and unexploded ordnance, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Ukraine’s chaotic and undocumented Russian-laid mines pose major challenges, with sappers warning demining efforts could take a century.

Related: