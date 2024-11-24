Ukrainian soldiers receive EOD training in Britain under Operation Interflex

Ukrainian soldiers are receiving specialized training in explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) in the United Kingdom as part of the multinational Operation Interflex, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on 24 November.
The UK-led initiative involves British instructors teaching Ukrainian military personnel how to disable landmines, munitions, and other explosive devices, according to the General Staff’s update.
The HALO Trust, a non-governmental organization specializing in post-conflict landmine clearance, estimates that up to two million landmines may have been laid in Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. These explosive devices have resulted in numerous casualties among both military personnel and civilians, the organization reports.
https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPress/status/1860682050728063235/
The training program, which has been operational since July 2022, includes participation from twelve other NATO allies and partner countries. According to the General Staff, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Romania, Sweden, and Kosovo provide trainers for the operation.
