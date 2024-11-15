EU considers sanctions as evidence grows of Chinese arms deliveries to Russia

China has delivered weapons to Russia for use against Ukraine for the first time, prompting the European Union to consider imposing sanctions, according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

While officially advocating for peace and respect for territorial integrity, China has refrained from explicitly condemning Russia’s war or joining Western sanctions. In 2024, Beijing proposed a 12-point peace plan and positioned itself as a potential mediator. However, its stance has been criticized by Ukraine and Western countries for failing to address Russian aggression directly. Despite claims of neutrality, China has provided diplomatic and economic support to Russia.

The German outlet cited sources and revealed that EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell presented the intelligence supporting these claims to EU member states.

According to a senior EU diplomat, the evidence is “compelling” and confirms the “delivery of lethal aid.”

“We now need to consider all possible measures,” the diplomat stated, emphasizing the importance of direct dialogue with China.

Another source noted that Europe’s response will depend on how China reacts to the findings. Discussions on sanctions are still in the early stages, the sources added.

Although specific intelligence details were not disclosed, a senior diplomat referred to “very serious” reports from Reuters.

Earlier, Reuters reported that Russia had launched a weapons program in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in its war against Ukraine.

The report indicated that IEMZ Kupol, a subsidiary of Russia’s state-owned Almaz-Antey arms company, had designed and tested a new drone model called Harpy-3 (G3) in China.

The company reportedly plans to mass-produce these drones with the involvement of Chinese specialists for deployment against Ukraine.

Read more: