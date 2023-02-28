US State Secretary reiterates concerns China will provide lethal aid to Russia – CNN

US State Secretary reiterates concerns China will provide lethal aid to Russia – CNN

Antony Blinken in Latvia. 30 November 2021. Photo: Twitter/SecBlinken 

Latest news Ukraine

On 28 February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s concern that China was considering providing lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine and warned that Beijing would face the consequences for such a move, CNN reported.

“We did very clearly warn China about the implications and consequences of going through with providing such support,” Blinken said at a press conference in Kazakhstan. “We will not hesitate, for example, to target Chinese companies or individuals that violate our sanctions, or otherwise engaged in supporting the Russian war effort.”

He said if China were to support Russia’s war efforts, it would create a “serious problem” for US-China relationship as well as China’s relationships with other countries around the world.

Read also:

China considering sending weapons to Russia – ISW

European Commission is wary of China’s peace plan for Ukraine

China to cross “red line” if it provides weapons to Russia – US Ambassador to UN

 

Your opinion matters! 

Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: , ,

Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags