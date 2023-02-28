US State Secretary reiterates concerns China will provide lethal aid to Russia – CNN

Antony Blinken in Latvia. 30 November 2021. Photo: Twitter/SecBlinken

On 28 February, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated the Biden administration’s concern that China was considering providing lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine and warned that Beijing would face the consequences for such a move, CNN reported.

“We did very clearly warn China about the implications and consequences of going through with providing such support,” Blinken said at a press conference in Kazakhstan. “We will not hesitate, for example, to target Chinese companies or individuals that violate our sanctions, or otherwise engaged in supporting the Russian war effort.”

China has not made the decision to provide Russia with weapons yet, director of CIA Burns says in his inteview with CBS News. "We are confident China considers the provision of lethal equipment to Russia," Burns said.

🎥CBS News pic.twitter.com/oFkR0q8DVc — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) February 27, 2023

He said if China were to support Russia’s war efforts, it would create a “serious problem” for US-China relationship as well as China’s relationships with other countries around the world.

Read also:

Your opinion matters! Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Dear readers! We want to know what you think. Please fill out this form about what we're doing right, what we could do better, and what you would like to see more on Euromaidan Press. This will help us create better content for you. Many thanks for your time!

Tags: China, Russia, Weapons