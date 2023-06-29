Ukrainians warm up to Germany, but Poland is still number one – poll ~~

The attitude of Ukrainians toward the largest allied countries remains very positive, a sociological poll by the Rating group has found. 94% of Ukrainians consider Poland a friendly country, 86% consider the United States friendly, and 85% consider the United Kingdom friendly.

Attitudes toward Germany among Ukrainians continue to improve: the percentage of people who consider it a friendly country has increased from 65% last year to 80% now.

In contrast, Ukrainians’ attitudes toward China and Türkiye are deteriorating. While in October last year, China was considered a rather neutral country (63%), this assessment has now changed to a more neutral-negative one: 34% rated it as a hostile country, 52% as neutral. The assessment of Türkiye as a neutral country has increased: 48% consider it neutral, 40% – friendly, while last year the assessment of it as a friendly country (51%) was higher than as a neutral country (39%).

The poll was conducted as part of the twenty-second nationwide survey in the conditions of war, on June 1-2, 2023 by the Sociological Group Rating in cooperation with the Transatlantic Dialogue Center.

Audience: the population of Ukraine aged 18 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, as well as territories where there was no Ukrainian mobile connection at the time of the survey. The results were weighted using current data from the State Statistics Service of Ukraine. The sample is representative by age, gender, and settlement type. Sample population: 1000 respondents. Survey method: CATI (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews). The margin of error of the study with a confidence probability of 0.95: does not exceed 3.1%. Dates: June 1-2, 2023.

Tags: China, Germany, Poland, Turkey, UK, USA