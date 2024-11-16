Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

CNN: Ukraine holds defensive lines as Russia sacrifices divisions for minimal gains

While Russian forces have seized the initiative across key sectors of the frontlines, their heavy losses and failure to achieve major objectives underline the high cost of their campaign.
byOlena Mukhina
16/11/2024
2 minute read
Russian military corruption
A Russian T-90M tank destroyed in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, costing $4.5 million per unit. Credit: Wikimedia commons
CNN: Ukraine holds defensive lines as Russia sacrifices divisions for minimal gains

Although the situation on the front lines looks grim for Ukraine, it is far from cheerful for Russia as well—despite the picture painted by its propaganda—especially when comparing Russia’s losses to its territorial gains, CNN reports.

The situation on the Ukrainian front lines remains intense as of November 2024, with ongoing combat across multiple fronts, particularly in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk areas. Ukrainian forces are facing increased Russian attacks, especially in Sumy Oblast, while also repelling numerous assaults in Kharkiv Oblast. Russian losses are exceeding 1,300 soldiers in a single day, and overall casualties surpassing 700,000 since the all-out began.

Despite losses, Russia managed to achieve territorial gains in eastern Ukraine and seize the initiative on the front lines.

“The Russians are the ones taking action, and they’re forcing the Ukrainians to respond. That’s not a good thing because you lose wars by constantly being on the defensive,” said George Barros from the Institute for the Study of War.

Currently, Ukraine is dealing with several complex sectors along the front. One of them is the area near Kupiansk, a city that served as a crucial transportation hub before the war and is now at risk of reoccupation by Russian forces. If that happens, it would create additional pressure on Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Another challenging area is around the city of Kurakhove, located approximately 40 kilometers south of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. It has also been described as a critical logistical hub in this sector. Concerns about an imminent Russian capture of Pokrovsk were raised as early as this summer, but the city has not yet been captured.

Barros pointed out that the situation around Pokrovsk highlights Russia’s inability to achieve its publicly declared objectives despite their apparent advances.

“They were working towards trying to seize Pokrovsk this fall, but they have abandoned this operational objective, and they’ve actually started attacking in a different direction,” Barros said.

He added that this reflects not only Russia’s resource constraints but also the effectiveness of Ukraine’s defense efforts.

According to ISW estimates, Russia has lost enough military equipment near Pokrovsk over the past year to outfit five mechanized divisions, including hundreds of tanks and armored personnel carriers.

“To lose five divisions worth of tanks and other personnel carriers over the course of a year to only advance about 40 kilometers, you can go and compare this to all the other major mechanized offenses of the 21st century and even the great battles of the Second World War …. that’s actually a really terrible performance,” Barros said.

The analyst is convinced that at this rate of losses—and with continued Western support for Ukraine—Russia may be forced to reconsider its ability to sustain the war within a year or 18 months.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts