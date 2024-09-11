Deadly Russian strikes on Kostiantynivka: Three killed and five wounded in latest attacks

Russian shelling of the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast has killed three and injured five civilians, Regional Military Administration Chief Vadym Filashkin said on social media.

Earlier, Orest Drymalovsky, spokesperson for the 79th Separate Desant Assault Tavria Brigade, explained that Kostiantynivka is a crucial city in the region because a route from Mariinka to Vuhledar passes through it.

Thus, the Russians aim to seize it to open a path to Vuhledar and strike at the rear of the Ukrainian forces holding the city, according to UNIAN.

“Another shelling of Kostiantynivka resulted in one death and five injuries. Thus, today, the Russians have killed three people and injured five in two strikes on the city. All services are working at the site of the shelling,” said Filashkin.

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that the final consequences of the enemy shelling are still being investigated.

Earlier, on 9 August, a Russian attack on the city killed two children, girls aged 9 and 11.

The assault on Kostiantynivka was launched on 9 August, the same day when Ukrainian troops started their incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

The attack, which targeted a shopping center, killed 14 people and injured over 40. Preliminary reports suggest Russia used a Kh-38 missile, a short-range, high-precision air-to-surface weapon with a 250 kg warhead.

