Reuters: Czechia,Taiwan to help reconstruct Ukraine

Czechia and Taiwan have signed an agreement to joint efforts in reconstruction work in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Ukraine has won the sympathy of Taiwan after Russia’s attack, as many Taiwanese see parallels between Ukraine’s situation and the threat Taipei’s government faces from China, which claims the island as its own territory.

Taiwan has already donated more than $100 million to relieve the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and joined in Western sanctions against Russia.

The agreement between Taiwan and the Czech Republic has confirmed the cooperation of both sides to work together on rebuilding water and energy systems.

Earlier, Czechia disclosed a complete list of military aid that Prague provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since February 2022, the Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with military aid worth 241.5 million euros. The Czech military assistance included both modern Western-made and Soviet-era equipment and ammunition.

