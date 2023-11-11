Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Reuters: Czechia,Taiwan to help reconstruct Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
11/11/2023
Nikopol
The aftermath of the Russian shelling that destroyed a high school building and killed civilians in Nikopol. Credit: Ihor Klymenko.
Czechia and Taiwan have signed an agreement to joint efforts in reconstruction work in Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Ukraine has won the sympathy of Taiwan after Russia’s attack, as many Taiwanese see parallels between Ukraine’s situation and the threat Taipei’s government faces from China, which claims the island as its own territory.

Taiwan has already donated more than $100 million to relieve the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and joined in Western sanctions against Russia.

The agreement between Taiwan and the Czech Republic has confirmed the cooperation of both sides to work together on rebuilding water and energy systems.

Earlier, Czechia disclosed a complete list of military aid that Prague provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Helicopters, tanks and ammo: Czechia reveals complete list of military aid to Ukraine

Since February 2022, the Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with military aid worth 241.5 million euros. The Czech military assistance included both modern Western-made and Soviet-era equipment and ammunition.

