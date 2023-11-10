Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Helicopters, tanks and ammo: Czechia reveals complete list of military aid to Ukraine

The Czech Ministry of Defense disclosed the details of the military assistance that the Czech Republic has provided to Ukraine since February 2022.
bySerge Havrylets
10/11/2023
1 minute read
The image shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with Czech President Petr Pavel in Prague, on 7 July. Source: ZelenskyyUa/Twitter
The Czech Ministry of Defense disclosed a complete list of military aid that the Czech Republic has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Since February 2022, the Czech Republic has supplied Ukraine with military aid worth 241.5 million euros. The Czech military assistance included both modern Western-made and Soviet-era equipment and ammunition.

The list of military aid does not disclose a specific nomenclature of all weapons the Czech Republic delivered to Ukraine. However, it contains the total amount of supplies and years of production of the relevant military equipment.

Since the beginning of Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine, the Czech Republic has provided Ukraine with 128 mortars produced in 1971-1979 and 17,400 mortar shells, 62 tanks produced in 1968, 1977, 1985-1989, and 1993, 13 self-propelled howitzers made in 1980-1986, 131 infantry fighting vehicles manufactured in 1973-1989, 1993, and 1999, etc.

Moreover, the Czech Republic delivered over 30,000 short-barreled and over 11,200 long-barreled firearms to Ukraine, as well as over 4.2 million rounds of ammunition (unknown caliber), 645 anti-tank missiles, 17,400 mortar rounds, 4,900 rockets for rocket launchers, and over 84,800 artillery shells.

Besides tanks, ammunition, and artillery, the Czech Republic supplied Ukraine with four Mi-24 Hind helicopters (made in 2005 and 2006). Ukraine also received bandages and medicines from Czechia.

