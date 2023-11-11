PM Sunak: UK will stand with Ukraine until victory

In a column for Ukrainska Pravda, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared the UK’s steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine “until you are victorious,” contrasting vague language from the US and elsewhere about being with Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

“We are working with our allies and partners to deliver the support you need to keep up the pressure on Putin’s forces. […] My message to Ukraine today is the same as what I told those soldiers: we will be with you until you are victorious,” Sunak wrote.

In his words, this weekend the British people will stand together in silence to remember the courage and sacrifice of those who have fought and died for them in the World Wars and other conflicts.

“In an echo of that ceremony, Ukrainian troops training in the UK hold a minute of silence at 9 am every day to remember the ongoing sacrifice of their countrymen and women. We remember the fallen out of the deepest respect, but also to renew our determination that the values and freedoms they fought for will prevail,” Sunak added.

Sunak’s remarks come as the latest contingent of Ukrainian recruits trained by Britain departed for frontline combat roles this week.

The British leader stated that a total of 30,000 Ukrainian troops have now completed training programs in the UK, equipping them with skills to push back Russia’s invasion forces. The training covers areas like artillery, combat engineering, and battlefield medicine.

Despite slow progress on the battlefield, Sunak praised Ukraine’s resilience and tactical successes in places like Avdiivka and Crimea. “You have shown that Russia cannot win,” he stated, citing Ukraine’s defense of Avdiivka against a failed Russian offensive and its blockade of the Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea.

Emphasizing unity among Ukraine’s allies, Sunak said meetings with leaders of the G7, NATO and other groups show they “are completely united behind you” in both the short and long term.

He pointed to Britain’s leading support for Ukraine, stating that:

The UK was the first G7 nation to send tanks to Ukraine

The UK was the first to send long-range weapons to Ukraine

The UK was the first to step forward to train Ukrainian pilots

The UK is taking a lead in helping build Ukraine’s maritime capability in the Black Sea

The UK hosted the Ukraine Recovery Conference in June 2022, raising over $60 billion

The UK is increasing support for Ukraine’s air defense against Russian missiles and drones

The UK is providing long-term bilateral security assurances to Ukraine as part of an international effort

Sunak promised long-term security commitments to Ukraine, pledging UK help in building its naval strength in the Black Sea. “We want to help your economy to thrive now – to rebuild and recover even while the fight to regain your territory goes on,” he added.

In conclusion, the British Prime Minister stated: “Ukraine will prevail. And we will stand by your side until that day comes.”

Related: