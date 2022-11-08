Britain, USA prepared big gas deal – The Telegraph

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to announce a major gas deal with the United States, The Telegraph reported.

Talks on an “energy security partnership” are in their final stages, with the US planning to sell Britain billions of cubic meters of liquefied natural gas over the next year.

Britain’s willingness to import more fossil fuels while calling for action on climate change at a climate conference in Egypt is likely to be criticized by Labor but is now seen as a necessary condition for the country’s energy security.

Britain is actively negotiating with countries around the world to resolve the energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

